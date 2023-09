Robert Kiyoshi Higa, 96-year-old Los Angeles-born Nisei, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2023, in Torrance, Calif. He is survived by his wife, Kazuko; sister, Sadako Sumida; children, Marianne (Joseph) Fukumoto, Dean (Judy), Suzanne (Howard) Nakashioya; seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild. A small, private family celebration of his life is to be held in lieu of a service. The family kindly requests no flowers or koden.

