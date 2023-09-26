A private funeral service for the late Stanley Yoshiyuki Kino, 77-year-old, Denver, Colorado-born, resident of Laguna Niguel, who passed away on July 7, 2023, was held on Saturday, September 23, at Orange County Buddhist Church in Anaheim.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Kino; son, Michael Kino; daughter, Heather (Scott) Nakasuji; grandchildren, Drew and Quinn Nakasuji; siblings, Sue (Alan) Kino-Endo, Wendy SooHoo and husband, John Gutheil, and Arthur Kino; he is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441