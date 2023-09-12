“Jazz in Little Tokyo” with the Jon Hatamiya Sextet will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum’s Tateuchi Democracy Forum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

Jon Hatamiya

Trombonist and composer Jon Hatamiya presents a set of original music exploring his personal connection to the legacy of jazz and improvised music in the Little Tokyo area. His sextet features musicians at the forefront of Los Angeles’ current creative music scene who will bring audiences through the history of the area into the present day with vibrant performance.

The sextet features Hatamiya (trombone), Ennis Harris (alto saxophone), Gabe Schnider (guitar), Jacob Mann (keys), Logan Kane (bass), and Colin McDaniel (drums).

Presented in partnership with California Humanities.

Free. For ticket link, go to: https://www.janm.org/events/2023-09-13/jazz-little-tokyo-jon-hatamiya-sextet

B.A.C. endorsing artist Hatamiya is one of the most promising trombonists to come out of the Sacramento area and is rapidly making a name for himself on both the New York and California music scenes. He was recognized in the Aug. 1, 2011 edition of Jet Magazine as the only trombonist on Wynton Marsalis’ list of “Who’s Got Next,” which highlighted the next generation of emerging jazz artists.

Hatamiya released his debut album as a leader, “More Than Anything,” on Orenda Records in early 2020, as well as an electronic EP, “Some Might Say (Revisited),” in December 2020. He has recorded with such artists as Michael Bublé and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Marsalis, among others.