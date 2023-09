Mrs. Keiko Hataoka, 88, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2023.

She is predeceased by her sister in Japan.

She is survived by her loving family: son, Hiro Hataoka; brother, Kunio (Sachiko) Hataoka of Japan; 2 nieces and 1 nephew of Japan; and many cousins and relatives.

Private family funeral services were held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” with Rimban William Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.

