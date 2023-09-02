The following statement is from the board of the Little Tokyo Community Council.

=*=

In June 2023, flyers by J-Town Action and Solidarity in an effort to raise awareness of Suehiro’s eviction were posted on buildings and sidewalks on the Little Tokyo Historic District block (the north side of First Street between San Pedro and Central Avenue).

The affixing of the flyers defaced private property, including “Omoide no Shotokyo” (Remembering Old Little Tokyo), an art installation and tribute to the Issei pioneers who established this community.

Little Tokyo Community Council supports our small businesses, including Suehiro, a Little Tokyo legacy business that is part of our history and community, but does not support or condone vandalism in any way, regardless of the intentions.

LTCC is deeply committed to preserving the rich history and ensuring the vibrant future of Little Tokyo and will continue with LTCC members and Little Tokyo stakeholders to ensure that LTCC efforts represent a diverse range of stakeholders, including residents, businesses, and religious, cultural, and community organizations in the Little Tokyo community.