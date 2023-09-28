Junko “Betty” Ohuchi Wise passed away peacefully September 19, 2023, at age 96. She is survived by her two sons, Ed (Paula) and Tom (Kathleen); her sister, Motoko Wada in Japan; and their families including grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by the families of her two brothers, Takao and Yasuo, who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her parents, Fumio and Fudeko.

She had a long and successful career in the customs brokerage business beginning at Bruce Duncan Co., rising to vice president, followed by vice president at Cal-Asia International and executive vice president at Geo. S. Bush & Co., Inc., renamed Tower Group after acquisition by McGraw Hill, Inc. (1992). She was the first female executive vice president at Bush and then Tower Group at a time when only men served at these high levels. She was known as a dedicated, loyal, persistent, and detail-oriented broker who provided excellent service to international companies including Honda Motors and Brother Inc.

In her retirement she enjoyed traveling and became an accomplished artist. She spent her last year at Vivante Shores in Costa Mesa and the family is grateful to all her friends and caregivers there.