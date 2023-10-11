UCLA’s Asian American Studies Center announces that the 2023-2024 Aratani CARE Award applications will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m.

Sakaye and George Aratani

Awards will be announced in January 2024. Information about the funding and how to apply is available at the Aratani CARE website: http://www.aratanicare.org/

The George and Sakaye Aratani Community Advancement Research Endowment or Aratani CARE Awards are given to projects that will benefit and advance the Japanese American community. Projects that strengthen ties between the Japanese American community and UCLA students, staff, and faculty will receive particular consideration.

Award recipients must list and acknowledge UCLA’s Asian American Studies Center and the George and Sakaye Aratani CARE Award as co-sponsors on all PR and programs.

Nonprofit organizations and qualified individuals are invited to apply for awards that generally range from, but are not limited to, $1,000 to $5,000. Recent past awardees include:

• Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, “Day of Remembrance 2023 — Campaign for Justice: The Japanese Latin American Story”

• Koji Lau-Ozawa and Brynn Saito, “Cactus Blossoms Revisited” oral history project

• World War II Camp Wall, “WWII Great Wall Database Project”

• Friends of the Japanese House and Garden dba Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia, “Okaeri (Welcome Home): The Nisei Legacy at Shofuso,” a multi-media exhibition

• Ana Iwataki and Nancy Uyemura, “Gallery IV: Nikkei Art in the Arts District” research project

• Kambara+, “Ni Do To: An XR Pilgrimage” project

• Nichi Bei Foundation, “Wakamatsu Pilgrimage” on Oct. 7, 2023

• UCLA Nikkei Student Union, “37th Annual Cultural Night” production

• Vigilant Love, “Solidarity Arts Fellowship Program”

• Opera Parallèle, “The Emissary,” an opera production

Specific questions about the Aratani CARE Award that are not covered on the website may be sent to the Aratani CARE Team’s email address: aratanicare@aasc.ucla.edu