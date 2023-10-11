COSTA MESA — Miho Hazama, this season’s Jazz Club Discovery Artist, and her signature jazz chamber orchestra, M-Unit, will perform on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa.

Miho Hazama

Hazama is a Grammy-nominated artist who is one of the most promising and talented composers/arrangers of her generation. Recently lauded in Downbeat as one of “25 for the Future,” the Tokyo-born Hazama is a classically trained, jazz-oriented pianist with a bold and unique compositional voice.

M-Unit is 13-piece ensemble that includes strings, horns, woodwinds, and a piano/bass/drums rhythm section.

Hazama’s three albums have received overwhelming critical acclaim, with her debut album, “Journey to Journey,” receiving the Jazz JAPAN rising star award and her most recent album, “Dancer in Nowhere,” earning her a Grammy nomination for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album.

Don’t miss this brilliant composer and her jazz orchestra as they make their Segerstrom debut with a distinct hybrid of big band jazz, contemporary classical music, and pop.

“At a time when orchestral jazz is either ultra-polished, exceedingly highbrow, or a pedestrian pandering to sentimental tastes of yore, Hazama’s boldly organic and singularly exciting collective is a breath of fresh air. Her uncanny ability to remain intellectually stimulating and vibrantly spirited is what makes her work singularly innovative.” — All About Jazz

Tickets start at $59. For more information, call (714) 556-2787 or visit https://bit.ly/3PFrs55.