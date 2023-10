Private funeral services for the late Yoshimitsu Masumura, 78-year-old, Yamaguchi, Japan-born, resident of Gardena, who passed away peacefully on September 14, 2023, were held on September 29 at Fukui Mortuary Chapel, with Rev. Kyoko Watanabe of Tenrikyo Gardena Church officiating.

He is survived by his loving family: wife, Fusako Masumura; daughters, Yoko Masumura and Susan Mariko Masumura; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441