Celebrate and shop during the 15th anniversary of the Kokoro Craft Show on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

This annual craft show is sponsored by the Friends of JANM and features fashion apparel and accessories, origami, bronze art, ceramics, gifts, handmade stationary, and baked goods from over 60 vendors.

Shoppers who spend $25 or more will receive a 10% discount to local restaurants and enter into a drawing for a special prize

Bombu Taiko performance at 1 p.m.

Free admission. JANM members get early access at 9:30 a.m.

Proceeds will benefit JANM’s cultural, educational, and volunteer programs. In conjunction with Kokoro 2023, museum admission will be free all day.

Visit http://kokorocraftshow.com for list of vendors and updates. Check out the craft show on Facebook and Instagram. Email kokorocraftshow@gmail.com with any questions regarding this event.