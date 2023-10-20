The BOOdo Comedy Show will take place Friday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Terasaki Budokan, 249 S. Los Angeles St. in Little Tokyo.

Get ready to laugh your spooky little behinds off at this Halloween-themed comedy show hosted by Derek Mio (“The Terror: Infamy”) and featuring a surprise Netflix drop-in, Jason Cheny (“World Series of Comedy”), Al Madrigal (“The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” The Comedy Store), Jolene Purdy (“The White Lotus,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “WandaVision”), Tatyana Guchi (Laugh Factory Fresh Face, Breakout Comedian 2023, Bernie Mac & Cheese Improv), and more.

Boba ice cream returns! Dress up in Halloween costume to get a free drink!

Must be 21+. Tickets: $25. Info: www.terasakibudokan.org.