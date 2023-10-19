“8:15 Hiroshima: From Father to Daughter,” a riveting first-person account of a teen who survived Hiroshima, will be screened on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Japan House Los Angeles, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., 5th Level, in Hollywood.

6 to 6:30 p.m.: Venue opens/check-in.

6:30-7:30 p.m.: Opening remarks and film screening.

7:30 to 8 p.m.: Talk by executive producer/author Dr. Akiko Mikamo and producer/actress Nini Le Huynh.

8 to 8:30 p.m.: Networking reception with refreshments.

“Experience the powerful story of ‘8:15 Hiroshima: From Father to Daughter,’ an event that will touch your heart,” said a Japan House spokesperson. “Immerse yourself in the heartfelt journey of a teen who miraculously survived the Hiroshima atomic bombing. This in-person event will transport you to the emotional landscape of Hiroshima, shedding light on the enduring impact of the atomic bomb as well as power of love and forgiveness. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to witness a remarkable tale unfold on the screen.”

In this hybrid documentary-narrative film, witness never-before-seen-or-heard footage, compelling re-enactments, and archival images. Narrated in English with Japanese subtitles. Directed by J.R. Heffelfinger. Info: www.815documentary.com/

Also, learn about Japan’s continuous commitment to achieving a world without nuclear weapons through the Hiroshima Action Plan.

Hosted by San Diego-WISH.

Get your tickets here: https://bit.ly/48GLG72