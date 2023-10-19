Surveillance video shows the suspect assaulting a female employee at a Chinatown business.

HAWTHORNE — The LAPD’s Gang and Narcotics Division and U.S. Marshals Apprehension TASK Force have identified and taken into custody the suspect wanted for a robbery that took place in a business located at the 800 block of North Broadway in L.A.’s Chinatown.

On Sept. 14, around 11:57 a.m., surveillance footage captured the suspect inside of the business. Once inside, the suspect assaulted an employee and removed property from behind the counter. As the employee attempted to stop him, the suspect assaulted the employee. The employee was hospitalized for her injuries inflicted by the suspect. The suspect exited the location with the property and fled.

On Oct. 13, Gang and Narcotics Division, U.S Marshals Apprehension TASK Force located the suspect in Hawthorne, where the suspect attempted to flee by hiding in a backyard. With the assistance of the LAPD’s Air Support Division, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.

The suspect is identified as 31-year-old Courtland Thornton, a resident of Los Angeles, Booking No. 6693716. He is currently being held on $80,000 bail.

LAPD Central Area robbery detectives are investigating other robberies linked to Thornton.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact LAPD Central Area Robbery Detective Huy Nguyen at (213) 996-1875. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.