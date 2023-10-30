All-woman Japanese heavy metal band NEMOPHILA will pay respect to the legends of the hard rock scene with their forthcoming cover EP The Initial Impulse out this November. The quintet tackles songs by Slipknot, System of a Down, and Limp Bizkit…and today they share the first preview of the set with their high-octane take on Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets,” out now on all streaming services.

This cover allows the band a chance for the quintet to show their appreciation for one of the groups inspiring NEMOPHILA’s heavier-than-hell take on rock, while also the perfect backdrop to display their musical chops. NEMOPHILA challenges the whole eight-plus minutes of the full-throttle song, showcasing their ability to capture it in all its headbanging glory while injecting the flavor that has made them among the most exciting Japan-based outfits in the world into the beloved cut.

NEMOPHILA’s The Initial Impulse, finds the Japanese five-piece group’s takes on classics from System Of A Down, Slipknot, and Limp Bizkit alongside their thundering Metallica take. Out on November 8, 2023, it’s a chance for one of the fastest-rising Japanese metal outfits to showcase their influences while highlighting their own unique approach to heavy rock sounds.

The EP arrives when NEMOPHILA is prepping for a nationwide tour of Japan, building up to their first-ever concert at Tokyo’s historic Nippon Budokan…a venue where many of their metal legends have played in decades past.

About NEMOPHILA

Five-piece metal band NEMOPHILA represents a new era of heavy music in Japan. Formed in Tokyo in 2019, the quintet shot to attention early on by opening for celebrated groups such as LOUDNESS and HAMMERFALL. They’ve developed a strong following at home and abroad, bringing a fresh attitude to the genre via pounding original numbers and high-energy covers. They’ve toured around the world, while also performing in some of Japan’s biggest and most beloved venues.