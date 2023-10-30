October 11, 2023; Inglewood, CA; CAPTION at YouTube Theater.

Brutal guitar riffs and choreography, crowd surfers and towel waving, mosh pits and performers sharing hand hearts with the crowd. If some of these terms seem incongruous at a single concert, welcome to the world that is Babymetal. Two sold-out crowds at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood witnessed all of this as the self-proclaimed “kawaii metal” Japanese group, composed of lead singer SU-METAL and “scream and dance” members MOAMETAL and MOMOMETAL, performed on October 11th and 12th for the last stop of their Babyklok tour, sharing headlining duties with the metal band Dethklok.

While this was the fifth time Babymetal has headlined in Los Angeles, it was the first for Momometal to perform as a permanent member. MOMOMETAL (real name Momoko Okazaki) replaces founding member YUIMETAL, who announced her departure from the group in 2019. Until her April installation, MOMOMETAL was performing as an unnamed temporary member, sharing the position with two others. “Every day is so much fun that I can’t help it”, MOMOMETAL said in an exclusive e-mail interview with the group. “I’m even more excited to rev the engine and keep going!”

After guitarist Jason Richardson performed a half-hour set, Babymetal opened Wednesday’s performance with “Babymetal Death”, their self-introductory song backed by heavy guitars and drums. This had not been performed for years, but with the addition of a permanent third member, it has returned as their opener. The song immediately had the crowd jumping and throwing up the group’s signature kitsune (fox) hand sign. This was followed by their viral hit “Gimme Chocolate” and “Papaya”, where the crowd twirls Babymetal-themed towels during the chorus.

The one-hour set included two songs — “Believing” and “Monochrome” — from The Other One, their 2023 concept album based on an alternate version of Babymetal. The music veers away from the kawaii elements that have been a staple since day one, replaced with a more serious and introspective tone. “This isn’t like a colorful box of toys like previous Babymetal albums”, says SU-METAL, “this is a dark, black and white, adult album.” This concept was underscored during the “Monochrome” performance as SU-METAL asked the crowd to turn on their cellphone lights to “shine a light upon this dark, dark world.”

After an instrumental including solos by the “Kami” backing band, the trio gleefully returned to the stage to perform their latest single, “Metail!”, an upbeat, Japanese festival-themed song that brings Babymetal back to its roots. “I think this song was possible because of the reborn BABYMETAL with the three of us”, said MOMOMETAL. “Everytime I perform the song, I love it even more. I’m completely hooked on it.” MOMOMETAL is featured prominently in her first song as a permanent member, with a kabuki-style monologue followed by a guttural “ARE YOU READY?” scream which sent the crowd into a frenzy.

The group completed their eleven-song set with the anthemic “Road of Resistance” followed by an in-unison “See you!” to the crowd.

Dethklok, who provided the music to the adult-animated show Metalocalypse, closed the show on Wednesday while Babymetal had those honors for the US tour finale. Babymetal’s Thursday set included the song “Mirror Mirror” and added “Ijime, Dame, Zettai” as an encore, the only time they performed an encore during the tour.

Asked about their thoughts on performing 29 US dates in 44 days, MOAMETAL replied, “This tour was tough and my body was aching, so I wanted to let my body rest, but now that the tour is over, I feel both lonely because I can’t see everyone and eager to see them again. Thank you for spending this happy time together with us!”

Babymetal resumes their touring schedule in Europe before returning to Japan for a yet unannounced tour final show.

Interview Translation: Cassidy Louie, Maya Kuraki