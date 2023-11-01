Pictured at a Nihon Buyo Kai lecture-demonstration (from left): Wakayagi Kana (emcee), Wakayagi Rinsen, Wakayagi Kiyoka, Bando Toshitaro (special guest from Japan), Bando Hidesomi, Azuma Kikusue, Koichiro Takano (Bando Kai office representative from Tokyo).

TORRANCE — Nihon Buyo Kai will present “An Afternoon of Japanese Dance” on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at North High School Performing Arts Center, 3620 W. 182nd St., Torrance (enter from Yukon Avenue).

The program will feature seven celebrated dancers from the Azuma, Bando, Sanjo and Wakayagi schools of Japanese classical dance. Explanations of each dance will be provided in English and Japanese.

Admission: $25 general, $20 for Nihon Buyo Kai VIP members. Free parking. Reserve tickets via email at nihonbuyokai@gmail.com or visit www.nihonbuyokai.org.