Keiko Dorothy Hasegawa was joined by her family, the Torrance City Council and the Torrance Commission on Aging as she was recognized as a Torrance centenarian. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

TORRANCE — Keiko Dorothy Hasegawa, 100, was recognized by the Torrance City Council during its Sept. 26 meeting at City Hall.

The Torrance Community Services Department’s Recreation Division and Commission on Aging launched the centenarian program in 2022 to honor Torrance residents turning 100 or older. Hasegawa was the third recipient of a proclamation and a Centenarian Coin.

The proclamation was read by Mayor George Chen and Councilmembers Jon Kaji, Bridgett Lewis, Asam Sheikh, Sharon Kalani and Mike Griffiths. Councilmember Aurelio Mattucci was absent.

“The longevity of life is a blessing for an individual and for a community,” the proclmation read. “It is with great joy that we celebrate the life and legacy of Mrs. Keiko Dorothy Hasegawa, who has reached the remarkable milestone of 100 years.

“Keiko Dorothy was born on Aug. 11, 1923 in Stockton, Calif. and moved to the city of Torrance in 1949. As one as six siblings, she learned the values of family unity and resilience from a early age, laying the foundation for the unwavering love and support she would later share with her own family …

“Keiko Dorothy, a true beacon of strength and wisdom, embraced a new chapter of opportunities and friendships in Torrance. She later married the late Tetsuo Ted Hasegawa (1921-2008), a hard-working and dedicated individual who supported his family through his auto repair business, and later as a heavy equipment supervisor for 15 years with the City of Torrance, who left his own indelible mark on his community …

“A devoted stay-at-home mother, (she) dedicated herself to raising six children with love, nurturing and care, shaping them into responsible and compassionate individuals. Keiko’s dedication and joy extend to her six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, all of whom have been blessed with her cherished guidance and presence …

“Keiko Dorothy’s exceptional culinary skills and creative talents became evident in her exquisite cooking and the beautiful clothes she lovingly crafted for her children. Keiko’s community service extended beyond her family and included her active involvement in her church … and various service clubs throughout the South Bay, reflecting her deep dedication to the betterment of society …

“Keiko Dorothy Hasegawa has been a source of inspiration for all of those who have had the privilege of knowing her, exemplifying the virtues of patience, kindness, and a boundless spirit, which have left an indelible mark on the hearts and the lives of those around her.”

Chen wished Hasegawa “continued prosperity and admiration from the entire community for her distinguished and incredible life.”

Hasegawa is the mother of Peggy Hasegawa, Kerrie Najjarian, Aprile Haynes, Steve Hasegawa, Carol Ternes, and Dee Moore; and the grandmother of Missak and Hovsep Najjarian, Bryan and David Haynes, and Trevor and Amy Ternes. Before posing for a group photo with the City Council and the Commission on Aging, her family thanked the city and declared Hasegawa the best mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.