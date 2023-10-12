Julia Morizawa’s “Dragonfly” tells the story of a young girl who learns of her mother’s survival of the 1945 Tokyo firebombing, which left an estimated 100,000 civilians dead and over a million homeless.

Julia Morizawa’s captivating animated short film “Dragonfly” is a finalist in the Animation Short Competition at the LA Femme International Film Festival and will screen in the Animation Block on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. at the Regal Cinema at LA Live, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Top Japanese animation creator and festival alumna Minako Fujiyoshi (“Megalobox,” “Nomad”) is head of the jury that will decide the winner.

“Dragonfly” tells the story of a young girl who learns of her mother’s survival of the Tokyo firebombing on March 9-10, 1945 through the eyes of her brother’s spirit. It was the single most destructive bombing raid in human history. 16 square miles of central Tokyo were destroyed, leaving an estimated 100,000 civilians dead and over one million homeless.

The film is inspired by the little-known lives of Morizawa’s maternal grandparents, whom she never met. In addition to increasing awareness about a tragic time in history that many adults today do not know about, Morizawa hopes that the film inspires audiences to go home and talk to their parents and grandparents.

The invaluable importance of learning one’s family history is often realized far too late when the sources are no longer around. She also hopes this experience will remind her to communicate with her own children as they grow up.

Julia Morizawa (Photo by Peter Konerko)

The film’s core creative team consists entirely of women of color. Morizawa made a point to interview women during the search to fill out the team. As a producer, she believes it is her responsibility to provide opportunities for artists who have been traditionally underrepresented in film and animation.

The script was awarded Best Short Screenplay by Scriptation Showcase and Screenwriting Master in 2019. It was also a semifinalist or quarterfinalist in several other competitions, including the Austin Film Festival, Slamdance, and WeScreenplay Diverse Voices.

Morizawa is a writer/producer/actress whose work spans all media. Her improvised feature film, “JesusCat (or How I Accidentally Joined a Cult),” won Best Comedy Feature at the Asians on Film Festival in 2014 and the Movie Heroes Rising Star Award at the Action on Film Festival in 2013. She earned a Best Female Filmmaker nomination at the Action on Film Festival in 2007 for her short “Sin & Lyle.”

Her play “Twenty-Two” premiered in Los Angeles in 2010, and her audio drama “American Comedy Horror Story: Orphanage” is available worldwide on most podcast apps.

Her acting career highlights include “Judas Kiss,” “Scandal,” “SEAL Team,” “Masha No Home,” “Without Annette,” “Galactic Galaxy,” and “Star Trek: Odyssey.” She is best known for playing the titular Dr. Bright on the hit podcast “The Bright Sessions” for five seasons and two spin-offs.

“Dragonfly” is written, produced, and directed by Morizawa. Executive producers are Brian Sturges, James Babbin, John Titchenal, Lucas A. Ferrara, Derek Kolterman, and Christopher Luk. Maria Marta Linero was the animation director, with Eva Benitez as lead animator. The music is composed by Aiko Fukushima and the sound design by Giorgia Garcia-Moreno. Morizawa, Erika Ishii, Miya Kodama, and Thomas Isao Morinaka lend their voices.

Tickets can be purchased at www.lafemme.org.