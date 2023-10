A community forum to strategize against gentrification and evictions in Little Tokyo will be held on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Union Church of Los Angeles, 401 E. Third St. (at San Pedro Street) in Little Tokyo.

Sponsored by Greater Los Angeles JACL, J-Town Action & Solidarity and Save Our Seniors Network.

No RSVP required. In-person only.