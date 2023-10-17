Flu shots will be available at the Community Health Fair.

Koreisha Senior Care & Advocacy (KSCA) and the Japanese American Medical Association (JAMA) are excited to hold the upcoming Community Health Fair in Little Tokyo.

The event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the Maryknoll Japanese Catholic Center, 222 S. Hewitt St. in the Little Tokyo/Arts District neighborhood.

The annual Nikkei Health Fair in Little Tokyo was conducted by the dedicated members of the Taisho Club for 38 years. In keeping with the valuable tradition set by the club, KSCA and JAMA will offer the Community Health Fair this year for the first time.

Free medical consultations, blood tests at a nominal cost ($20) and flu shots will be available. Be sure to bring your health insurance card to receive the flu shot for free. PSA test (screening for prostate cancer) will also be offered. Participants who opt for the blood test are requested not to take any food after dinner the night before. They will have the test results explained to them two weeks later in Japanese or in English.

This year’s event will have consultants in 17 medical specialties: internal medicine, family practice medicine, general surgery, radiation oncology, podiatry, obstetrics gynecology, orthopedics, nephrology, cardiology, hematology oncology, physical therapy, chiropractic, dermatology, pharmacology, audiology, rheumatology, gastroenterology, dental hygiene and dietitian. Translation will be provided for the monolingual Japanese attendees.

Particularly for the Nikkei seniors who find it difficult to travel to the doctor’s office, this is be an opportunity to ask questions of many medical experts without a language problem.

“We look forward to seeing new faces as well as familiar faces and we welcome all to attend,” organizers said. Reservations are not necessary.

Platinum Sponsor: Keiro

Silver Sponsor: Hope International Hospice

Bronze Sponsors: Japanese American Pioneer Center, Kochi Kenjinkai, Ota Insurance, Kamiya Insurance, J. Morey Insurance, La Crescenta Nursery, Little Tokyo Medical Group, Reiko Irie, Akira Fujimoto, Yoshiji Kono, Patrick & Stefani Takahashi MD, M. Motoyama

Other: Southern California Gardeners’ Federation, Little Tokyo Service Center, JACL Los Angeles, Akiko Kotani, Mark Masaoka, Motoko Ezaki, Michiko Morioka, Natsuko Akiyama

For inquiries in Japanese and English, contact John Kanai at (626) 278-3653 or Masano Seo at (626) 675-6436.