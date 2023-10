Dancers Chyeanne Akima (left) and Leanne Lafua of Ka Pa Hula O Keola Nami perform at the grand opening of Zippy’s “ninth island” location in Las Vegas on Oct. 10. The location on Badura Avenue is Zippy’s first outside of Hawaii. The opening was originally planned for 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. Founded in 1966, Zippy’s has 22 locations on Oahu, Maui and the Big Island. (Photo courtesy Zippy’s)