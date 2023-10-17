You’ll find unique items at SEJSCC’s Holiday Boutique on Oct. 21.

Where can you go to find exquisite handcrafted jewelry, quilts, dresses, and pancakes? At the Southeast Japanese School and Community Center’s (SEJSCC) annual Hawaiian-Style Pancake Breakfast and Holiday Boutique on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Come and join the tradition of having a hearty Hawaiian-style Pancake Breakfast with savory Portuguese sausage, eggs, rice, and pancakes to start the day. Then visit our Holiday Boutique, where you’ll find unique gifts for Christmas, family, and friends.

After shopping, are you too tired to cook? The Holiday Kitchen has the perfect solution for dinner. Take home some delectable Orange Chicken prepared by our judo’s own black belt chef, Johnson Long. Many shoppers say Chef Long’s Orange Chicken is the best and more delicious than those found in Chinese restaurants.

Don’t procrastinate. Start your Christmas shopping early at SEJSCC on Oct. 21. See you there, and happy shopping!

Hawaiian-Style Pancake Breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m. Tickets: $10

Holiday Boutique, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free of charge.

Holiday Kitchen, 9 a.m. until sold out

SEJSCC is located at 14615 Gridley Rd., Norwalk. Info: (562) 863-5996, www.sejscc.org