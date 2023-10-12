During Season 32 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” actor Matt Walsh (“The Hangover,” “Veep,” “Ted”) and professional dancer Koko Iwasaki became the first couple to be eliminated on Sept. 26. After the two danced a cha-cha to the Bel Biv DeVoe classic “Poison,” judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli each awarded them only four points, sending them to the bottom of the leaderboard. Iwasaki told “Entertainment Tonight” that she felt the early elimination was unfair. “But at the end of the day, this experience with Matt, we went through so much in the last few weeks, and I wouldn’t have changed it for the world,” she said. “I’ve said this so many times, but I would have Matt every season if I could.” (ABC)