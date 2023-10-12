DETROIT — Jennifer Maisel’s cross-generational analysis of oppression, “Eight Nights,” has opened at the Detroit Public Theatre and features Kurt Kanazawa in a key role.

The powerful and urgent story takes audiences on a profound journey alongside Rebecca Blum, a German Jewish Holocaust survivor who arrives in New York in 1949 at the age of 19. We travel with Rebecca through eight nights of Hanukkah celebrated over many decades, and bear witness to both her resilience and her struggles.

Kurt Kanazawa

Maisel’s work explores the effects of the Holocaust on four generations of one family, and Rebecca’s drive to move forward and build a life of love, joy, and meaning.

“Eight Nights” illuminates our shared human experience and the connections and commonalities amongst communities that have endured oppression, persecution, and trauma, including Jewish American, Japanese American, Black American, Middle Eastern American, and LGBTQ+ American communities.

Kanazawa, who portrays Sansei character Steven Fujita, is an accomplished actor, opera singer, and model based in Los Angeles. He most recently starred in “No No Girl” alongside Academy Award winner Chris Tashima, as well as Amazon Studio’s “Bosch: Legacy” and ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.”

He is a Juilliard graduate fluent in Italian, French, and Japanese, and his many award-winning audiobook, voiceover, and P-cap titles include Tribeca Festival premiere “A Life in Pieces: The Diary and Letters of Stanley Hayami” and New York Times bestseller “To Paradise.” He can next be seen in the series “The Lincoln Lawyer.”

The play runs through Nov. 5. For information, call (313) 974-7918 or visit www.detroitpublictheatre.org.