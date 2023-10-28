The 2023 Little Tokyo Ghost Tour, organized by the Little Tokyo Historical Society, was held Oct. 22 as part of this year’s Haunted Little Tokyo activities.

Three groups of 20 people each began the tour at Union Center for the Arts, home of East West Players and Visual Communications, led by Bill Watanabe (pictured above), Mike Okamura and Dave Nagano of LTHS. The building, originally Union Church, dates back to 1922. After the congregation moved to a new building, the abandoned building was used in John Carpenter’s 1987 horror movie “Prince of Darkness.”

Kennedy Kabasares and Andy Lowe (above) of East West Players and Abe Ferrer (below) of Visual Communications shared stories of spooky happenings reported over the years by staff and volunteers, including mysterious voices and moving objects. An elderly Asian man seen in the theater’s balcony is believed by some to be the church’s former caretaker, Tsunejiro Takahashi.

The tour normally includes the dressing rooms and the stage, but access was limited this year due to rehearsals for the upcoming mainstage production of “Spring Awakening.”

The tour continued at Space City Vintage, a clothing and record shop located on First Street North upstairs from the long-time location of Suehiro Restaurant. Stories of a ghostly figure known as “La Senorita” were told by Zac Vargas (pictured above).

The tour concluded at the Japanese American National Museum’s National Center for the Preservation of Democracy, formerly Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. A coffin and skeleton were provided by JANM to enhance the mood.

Clement Hanami of JANM showed a video based on odd occurrences reported after the former temple, established in 1925, was converted into the museum.

Haunted Little Tokyo events continue on Saturday, Oct. 28. For more information, visit www.hauntedlittletokyo.com.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo