WASHINGTON — Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena) released the following statement Oct. 26 on the ongoing situation in Maine, where 18 people have lost their lives and more than a dozen are critically injured:

Judy Chu

“I’m heartbroken about yesterday evening’s mass shooting in Maine, which now surpasses the tragedy in January in my hometown of Monterey Park, Calif., as the deadliest attack in America this year. This is a club whose membership I wish on no one.

“My heart goes out to the survivors, victims’ families, and the entire community, who I know are now enduring unimaginable loss and face a long road toward recovery. I’m hopeful law enforcement can apprehend the suspected shooter immediately and provide some sense of safety to a terrified community.

“The new speaker of the House has an opportunity to unite Congress and help put a stop to gun violence in America. I sincerely hope he seizes that opportunity to save future communities the unbearable trauma of gun violence.”

The suspect, Robert Card, 40, was found dead on Friday night.

In the Monterey Park shooting, the gunman, Huu Can Tran, killed 11 people and wounded nine at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Jan. 21. He apparently planned to carry out a similar attack later that evening at the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra but was disarmed by Brandon Tsy, whose family owns the ballroom. Tran took his own life the next day.