SANTA MONICA — Sunny Blue presents Hungry Neko, an Asian food festival, on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2654 Main St. in Santa Monica.

This year Hungry Neko will feature delicious food, captivating art, amazing music, and a beer garden hosted by Suntory.

Special guest: Yoyoka, a 13-year-old drummer from Japan who has been listed among “The World’s Top 500 Drummers.” She has performed with bands such as Fall Out Boy and Cyndi Lauper.

