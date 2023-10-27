Japanese Food Expo is back on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Los Angeles, 555 Universal Hollywood Dr., Universal City.

Due to overwhelming support from our fans, we will be showcasing our favorite Japanese foods, drinks, and workshops. Spend a special day experiencing the joy and excitement with your friends and family. We will be welcoming selected representatives from various prefectures, who will share Japanese gourmet dishes made with traditional techniques and artistry.

Additionally, in response to everyone’s requests, beloved Japanese food brands will gather. Dive into the delectable dishes and beverages they offer. At the Japanese Food Expo 2023, immerse yourself in Japanese cuisine, beer, sake, and various workshops.

Experience authentic Japanese flavors, starting with exclusive products not yet released in the U.S., as well as traditional sushi and onigiri. Additionally, we’ll be offering a selection of Japanese sake and beer. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to fully savor the delights of Japan. (Alcoholic beverages are available only to those who purchase the Adults +ALC ticket.)

Experience a live cutting of a bluefin tuna with Chef Andy Matsuda. This is an incredible show that is hard to see unless you’re in Japan. Matsuda is a master of cutting the famous bluefin tuna and every time we hold this event, he gives an amazing show that is hard to forget. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to see this live.

Join us at our special corner where you can immerse yourself in the art of making traditional Japanese rice balls, known as onigiri, and the delightful omusubi sandwiches. Not only will you learn how they’re crafted, but you’ll also get a taste of their deliciousness. Perfect for both newcomers and those familiar with Japanese cuisine. Come and savor a bite of Japan’s comfort food.

Taiko drums, a staple in traditional Japanese festivals and ceremonies, are known for their deep, resonant sound that truly stirs the soul. Feel the energy and passion of the performers up close, as they deliver a dynamic display of rhythm and precision. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the captivating allure of traditional Japanese music and dance.

Organized by Japan External Trade Organization and Japanese Food Culture Association.

Tickets: $30-70. Info: (818) 506-2500, https://jfe.japanfoodculture.org/