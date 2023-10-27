A scene from last year’s Trunk or Treat.

WEST COVINA — Celebrate Halloween at Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave. in West Covina.

Come see all the cars decked out with Halloween decorations and stick around for crafts, games, movie screenings, a Scholastic Book Fair, and some food. This event is free, open to the public, and fun for the whole family.

For more information, contact Events Coordinator Dai Davila at ddavila@esgvjcc.org or call (626) 960-2566.