TORRANCE — Japanese Movie Night will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St., Torrance.

The retrospective of Japanese film classics will continue, with this month’s title to be announced. Films by Kurosawa, Ozu, Mizoguchi and Kore-eda have been shown.

Free admission and popcorn. There will be a short reflection after the movie.

Japanese Movie Night is held every third Sunday of the month. For more information, call (310) 217-7000 or visit www.faithsouthbay.org.