The traditions of Japan’s culinary arts are highlighted at MISE 店, opening on Oct. 28-29 at the JACCC. (Photos by Katrina Frederick)

The Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) will open MISE 店, its culinary shop featuring handcrafted kitchenware, serving ware, and gardening tools from Niigata Prefecture.

The specialty retail store opening is the focal point of several events that will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in conjunction with the Toshizo Watanabe Exhibition Center debut.

JACCC Chief Executive Officer Patricia Wyatt and Director of Culinary Arts Jane Matsumoto curated this new exhibition while traveling to Japan to meet with artisans. The shop will offer handcrafted artisanal items both through online retail and in-store while also showcasing kitchen and gardening tools, special pantry items, serving ware, and other products from Tsubamesanjo, Niigata Prefecture.

A series of workshops will kick off with two knife-sharpening sessions taught by world-renowned knife maker Tsukasa Hinoura, who will lead a workshop for a limited number of attendees. Professional chefs and enthusiasts are said to wait three to seven years for a custom-made Hinoura knife.

The Hinoura company dates back to 1905. Their knives are hand-forged by third- and fourth-generation Hinoura blacksmiths.

At press time, tickets at $400 per person for the Hinoura workshop were sold out.

Jane Matsumoto and Patricia Wyatt

JACCC will also present the following workshops:

Japanese Gardening Tools for the American Yard – Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. Rieko Asano will demonstrate the practical use of traditional Japanese gardening tools. $10 per session.

Niigata Specialty Sake Tasting – Four sessions presented on Saturday, Oct. 28, only, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. Echigo Toji, sake masters from Niigata known for combining art and scientific innovation in traditional, handcrafted sake-making, will offer six different sake for tasting. Participants must be over 21 with valid ID. $40 per session.

Delightful Rice Balls (Onigiri) – Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. Using ingredients from On the Umami, a company based in Tsubamesanjo that manufactures all-natural premium dashi soup stock, participants will learn new ways to prepare this staple of the Japanese diet. $10 per session.

For information and reservations, go to https://jaccc.org/events/grand-opening-mise/