Alisa Lynch Broch (second from left) of the Manzanar National Historic Site is shown during a presentation to college students at the restored orchards at Manzanar during the annual Katari: Keeping Japanese American Stories Alive program, Nov. 2, 2019. (Photo by Gann Matsuda/Manzanar Committee)

The Manzanar Committee congratulates and extends its best wishes to Alisa Lynch Broch, who headed the Interpretation Division at Manzanar National Historic Site, upon her retirement from the National Park Service on Sept. 30.

Lynch, who served in her position since Sept. 9, 2001, finished her career after 22 years at Manzanar. She previously worked with the National Park Service at Yosemite National Park, at Wolf Trap Farm Park for the Performing Arts in Virginia, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, at Big Bend National Park in Texas, and at Mount Rainier in Washington.

“I remember when Alisa arrived at Manzanar,” said Manzanar Committee Co-Chair Bruce Embrey. “But long before I actually met Alisa, I had heard so much about her from my mother, Sue Kunitomi Embrey. I felt like I knew her. Alisa worked tirelessly with my mother in the years leading up to the 2004 grand opening of the Manzanar Interpretive Center — Alisa was a constant presence in my family’s life. In fact, she was a constant presence in my mother’s house since she stayed there whenever she came to Los Angeles, which was quite often.

“During these early years, Alisa worked with hundreds of survivors from Manzanar, seeking their input and guidance as the vision of the federal Manzanar Advisory Commission, chaired by my mother, became a reality. That was Alisa’s strength. That was what made her such a pivotal person in the creation of the site — her keen ability to listen, to understand, and to incorporate all of our stories into the site’s Interpretative Center.”

Embrey praised Lynch’s efforts and emphasis on collecting oral histories:

“Alisa has overseen Manzanar’s oral history program, gathering the first-hand accounts of those who lived behind barbed wire, and not just from those who were incarcerated at Manzanar. Alisa shared my mother’s view that saw Manzanar as one part of our community’s experiences during World War II. Many people from other camps, whether it was Tule Lake, Amache or Heart Mountain, often expressed surprise that their story would be included in Manzanar’s extensive collection.”

Embrey also hailed Lynch’s leadership and dedication to telling Manzanar’s stories:

“The Manzanar National Historic Site has always had a tremendous, dedicated staff, flanked by volunteers and partners. Alisa stood out, however, as a pivotal figure at the site, a person with, not just a vast knowledge of Japanese American history, and a commitment to making sure our voices were heard, but as someone guided by a rigorous methodology and deep understanding of American history.

“To do her job well, Alisa had to gain the trust of many in our community, a community that was still impacted by the trauma of the forced removal. There were deep divisions over how to even summarize or characterize camp, divisions that had to be incorporated into the telling of our story. Alisa developed deep, close relationships, with so many of us over her 22 years at Manzanar. Alisa’s passionate commitment to Manzanar and the Japanese American story made her more than a park ranger, more than a colleague.

“We’ll miss Alisa and without question, Manzanar will not be the same without her.”

Alisa Lynch’s “Farewell (not Goodbye) to Manzanar,” a potluck event, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 201 S. Edwards St., Independence. Entertainment by Kinji Inomata aka Johnny Pal. Those who can’t attend but would like to share a message are asked to email manzanarconnection@gmail.com.