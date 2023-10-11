SAN FRANCISCO — The National Japanese American Historical Society seeks your help in honoring the 13,000 Military Intelligence Service members and their affiliates whose covert intelligence work and operations helped speed the end of World War II and the advancement of a democratic government in post-war Japan.

Veterans inspect a display at the MIS Historic Learning Center, located at the site of the original MIS Language School in the Presidio of San Francisco.

Beginning in June 1941, the U.S. Army recruited Americans of Japanese descent to form the first language intelligence unit in the history of the U.S. military. On Nov. 1, 1941, the Army hastily converted an airplane hangar in the Presidio of San Francisco’s Crissy Field into a school, where the first class of mostly Nisei linguists trained.

The Nisei’s and Kibei’s familiarity with Japanese language and customs made them ideal candidates for specialized intelligence training for the war in the Pacific. Over 6,000 MIS served mainly in the Pacific Theatre and were assigned clandestine duties, including translating intercepted Japanese radio transmissions and interrogating captured soldiers, actions that resulted in their saving countless Japanese and American soldiers’ and civilians’ lives.

In addition, more than 5,000 MIS Nisei served under Gen. Douglas MacArthur in the post-war occupation of Japan, aiding in Japan’s transition to a new, democratic form of government.

However, until a 1971 Freedom of Information Act request was granted, MIS soldiers were forbidden from discussing their covert wartime work, so many of their stories and contributions have been lost in history, unknown to the public and even to their own families.

But now you can help to fill this missing chapter in World War II history.

In recognition of the 10th anniversary of the opening of the MIS Historic Learning Center, the site of the original language school in the Presidio of San Francisco along Crissy Field, NJAHS will launch the MIS Veteran Photo Tribute at the MIS Historic Learning Center. A digital photo kiosk that includes your veteran’s photo will be unveiled at the anniversary event on Sunday, Nov. 12, and your attendance is welcome.

This digital kiosk will be located on the MIS Historic Learning Center’s existing MIS Honor Wall, which lists the names of some 13,000 MIS and affiliates who served in various capacities from 1941 to 1952. The wall is based on the MIS Registry research by Seiki Oshiro, Paul Tani and Grant Ichikawa.

The task of collecting the photos of these MIS and MIS-related veterans and their affiliates (civilian instructors, support staff, Naval Intelligence, CIC, WACS, Korean War MIS) is expected to take some time because of the wartime shroud of secrecy and the fact that many have passed away since the end of the war.

Register here: www.njahs.org/njahs-launches-national-photo-campaign-to-honor-nisei-veterans-of-the-military-intelligence-service/

The MIS Historic Learning Center is a 13,000-square-foot educational center devoted to the history of Japanese Americans and dedicated to the MIS Japanese American veterans. It is situated along the Presidio of San Francisco’s Crissy Field, and within walking distance of the newly created Presidio Tunnel Tops. Visitors from around the world have the opportunity to learn about the MIS, as well as the history of Japanese Americans, including World War II incarceration, at the MIS Historic Learning Center.

The task of collecting thousands of veteran photos is daunting, and that’s why NJAHS seeks your help. Whether you are a MIS veteran family member or descendant or you know of someone who should be honored, you are encouraged to submit a scanned digital image of a vintage photo of your veteran in military uniform for inclusion in the MIS Veteran Photo Tribute.

Here’s how you can help:

• Scan an image (300 dpi) of a vintage enlistment photograph of your MIS veteran in his/her military uniform, ideally at the time of service. Headshots are preferred, but not required.

• Your contact information is required should the NJAHS staff need to ask any follow-up questions. Information submitted will be used for purposes of the photo exhibit only.

• Email your photo to mis@njahs.org no later than Oct. 31.

• A suggested donation of $100 will be used to prepare your photo for inclusion in this permanent photo display.

If possible, plan on attending the anniversary events on Sunday, Nov. 12, beginning at 11 a.m. The day’s events will include a public lecture at the Presidio Officers’ Club by the foremost authority on the MIS, Dr. James C. McNaughton, author of “Nisei Linguists: Japanese Americans in the Military Intelligence Service During World War II”; an optional sit-down brunch in the Officers’ Club’s beautiful Ortega Ballroom, followed by tours, presentations and the public unveiling of the photo kiosk at the MIS Historic Learning Center, Bldg. 640, on Crissy Field.

NJAHS (www.njahs.org) was founded in 1980 as Go For Broke, Inc. and changed its name in 1983 to promote the broader history of Japanese American experience. The MIS Historic Learning Center was established in 2013 as an adaptive reuse project in partnership with NJAHS, the National Park Service/Golden Gate Recreation Area and The Presidio Trust.