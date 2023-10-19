WEST COVINA — The Samurai Film Series continues on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. at Sugimoto Family Social Hall, East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave., West Covina.

This month’s film is “Scars of Honor” (1960), directed by Tokuzo Tanaka. Japanese title: “Kizu Senryô.” This drama is set in 1643 Japan and follows the fall of the Kato clan of Aizu. Two brave samurai must settle a dispute of their clan by drawing their blades in a duel to the death. The cast includes Kazuo Hasegawa, Kyôko Kagawa and Seizaburô Kawazu.

To attend in-person or through Zoom, RSVP by Thursday, Oct. 19, with Program Director of Youth Services Melissa Kozono at mkozono@esgvjcc.org.