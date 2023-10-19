Sharing the energy in rehearsal with Ten Ten Canada, Aki Takahashi (center) in her romping song “Mochizuki” with Tiffany Tamaribuchi (right) and TaikoPeace’s PJ Hirabayashi.

GARDENA — “Finding Her Beat,” an energizing and uplifting story of music, cultural expression, and sisterhood, will be shown from Friday, Oct. 20, to Thursday, Oct. 26, at Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena.

Showtimes: 4:30, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Attendees can enter the auditorium up to 30 minutes prior to showtime.

This 2022 documentary is about a master of Japanese drumming and a Korean adoptee from Minnesota who boldly convene an all-female troupe to perform taiko, the Japanese drumming art that has been off-limits to women for centuries. As the early menace of COVID rumbles in the background, the group faces down hurdles to prepare for a historic performance in snowy St. Paul.

Their rhythm revolution includes rock stars from the world of taiko: Tiffany Tamaribuchi, Kaoly Asano, Chieko Kojima, Megan Chao-Smith, and Jennifer Weir. Through grueling rehearsals, executive and producer Weir weaves together their disparate voices and styles. Vulnerability, pain, and joys are shared — and we quickly see the bonds of friendship form as these talented women navigate their way through differences in culture, age, language, and performing styles.

As the clock ticks toward their first performance, it becomes clear that their story has become much larger than taiko.

The crew includes: Dawn Mikkelson, co-director, producer, editor; Keri Pickett, co-director, director of photography, editor; Keri Pickett, co-director, director of photography, editor; Shiho Fukada, field producer, cinematographer; Me-Lee Hay, original score; Carrie Shanahan, editor; Oscar Oboza, color grading; Sam Keiser, editor; Carly Zuckweiler, re-recording mixer and field sound; Nanne Sørvold, camera; Sarah Moua, assistant editor; Sarah Ayako, production assistant.

“Finding He Beat” has been shown at such venues as: Mill Valley Film Festival, DOC NYC, Cucalorus, Heartland, Newport Beach, Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, Cleveland International Film Festival, and Sound Unseen (opening film in Austin, Texas and Centerpiece Film in Minneapolis). It was named Audience Favorite at the DisOrient Asian American Film Festival (also Best Documentary) and Frozen River Film Festival (also Best Minnesota Film).

Popcorn and drinks will be sold at the snack bar. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to the Gardena Cinema on the north side.

General admission: $15. For more information, call (310) 217-0505, email gardenacinema@hotmail.com or visit www.gardenacinema.com. Visit the film’s website at www.herbeatfilm.com.