WASHINGTON – Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside) joined Reps. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), James P. McGovern (D-Mass.) and 50 of their colleagues in a letter sent to President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemning the terrorist attacks by Hamas against the people of Israel, calling for Israeli military operations to follow the rules of international humanitarian law, and continuing to work toward peace in the region.

Mark Takano

Takano released the following statement:

“There is no question about Hamas’ full culpability in their shocking and deadly attacks against Israel. I stand with the people of Israel, support their right to defend themselves, and grieve for the hostages taken and the lives lost in the attacks.

“It is also crucial for Israel to safeguard the humanitarian rights and protections of innocent civilians as this conflict ensues, even as Hamas has refused to do so in their brazen attacks against civilians and other Israeli population centers. Civilians in Gaza must have access to food, water, fuel, electricity, internet, and other necessities and must not be the deliberate target of retaliatory strikes. Those being encouraged to leave must be given the ability to travel safely within a reasonable amount of time.

“Both Israelis and Palestinians deserve human rights protection, and we must stand firmly against any actions to the contrary.”

Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) said in a statement: “I strongly and unequivocally condemn the unprovoked terrorist attack on innocent Israeli civilians by Hamas. The loss of life is heartbreaking. The scale of violence is unconscionable. My prayers are with all of the families and communities in mourning. America stands firmly with the Israeli people and their right to defend themselves during this time of immense tragedy.”