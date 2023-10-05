Check out our new sign at Tule Lake Visitor Center! The striking sign makes the entrance to our Visitor Center more visible from CA Highway 139. Special thanks to Lava Beds Maintenance for their hard work and to Ranger Danny Ortiz for the tower design.

Tule Lake Visitor Center is now closed for the winter season. To schedule a tour of the Segregation Center or Camp Tulelake, call us at (530) 664 4015. Please call two weeks in advance to ensure your reservation. For more information, visit our website at https://www.nps.gov/tule/planyourvisit/guidedtours.htm.

The Visitor Center will reopen Memorial Day weekend 2024.

Thank you for an incredible summer 2023! Our first full summer season in our new Visitor Center was a great success. As we continue to grow, we thank you for your support, whether you visit Tule Lake Historic Monument in person or online. See you next summer!

Although this season is coming to an end, we have seen some major improvements to our Visitor Center, including:

– A new park sign

– A paved walkway and accessible parking spot

– A children’s activity table/exhibit

– More photos uploaded to our gallery

– New merchandise in our bookstore

– And much more to come next summer!