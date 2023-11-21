A funeral service for the late Aiko Tamada, 87-year-old, California-born, resident of Torrance, who passed away on November 12, 2023, will be held on Friday, December 8, 10:30 a.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St. in Gardena.

Predeceased by husband, Mitsuru Ernest Tamada, son-in-law, Tom Kuwahara, and brother, Tooru Takata; she is survived by daughters, Emily Kuwahara and Judy (Kevin) Kuwae; grandchildren, Leanne and Drake Kuwahara, Jamie (Andrew) Yoo and Jared Kuwae; siblings, Jim (Reiko) Takata and Fusako Ohara; sister-in-law, Kuniko Takata; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441