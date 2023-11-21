Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter at The Carter Center in Atlanta.

SACRAMENTO – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) released the following statement Sunday after the passing of former first lady Rosalynn Carter at the age of 96.

“Today, the world has lost a powerful force for good. Rosalynn Carter devoted her life to service – as one of the first vocal advocates for mental health, as a dedicated humanitarian, and as a true partner to her husband in all of their endeavors. Everywhere she went, Rosalynn worked to improve the lives of others and enable them to harness their strength and hope.

“Her work to reduce the stigma around mental health and fight for mental health care access and parity has had transformative impacts across the nation. We must honor her memory by learning from the courage and compassion she carried and promoted in others. My prayers are with President Carter and the entire Carter family during this difficult time.”