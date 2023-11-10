Models wear the new Akashi Kama “四”hoodies.

The fashion label Akashi-Kama is celebrating all things “four” as it hosts a special pop-up this weekend in Melrose.

The new line features stylish hoodies emblazoned with 四 (four) in a bold varsity style.

Alec Nakashima explained that the design celebrates the brand’s fourth year and a nod to the Japanese American designers’ Yonsei heritage.

“Almost immediately after starting as a brand four years ago, people have been asking if we would ever have a pop-up or open a physical location. There’s such a rich history of Japanese Americans in Los Angeles that it was the perfect choice for our first ever pop-up store,” Nakashima said.

“Our new collection has stuck to what has made our brand special thus far — drawing from traditional elements with modern materials to make deeply personal garments. Our team has created a really special experience, on the historic shopping street of Melrose. We can’t wait to see the community there!”

The Akashi Kama pop-up will take place at 7964 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. An opening party will be held on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. Store hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.akashi-kama.com.

— GWEN MURANAKA