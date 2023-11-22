Denice Kumagai (left) and Marilyn Tokuda hold a copy of their new book, “Cold Tofu: The Early Years, 1981-1998,” at a launch party at Far Bar on Nov. 4. Kumagai and Tokuda wrote and curated the book, which tells the story of the formative years of the groundbreaking Asian American comedy improv group. (GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo)

By GWEN MURANAKA, Rafu Senior Editor

A celebration of Cold Tofu at Far Bar was filled with laughter and memories of the early days of the groundbreaking Asian American improv comedy group.

The gathering came together to celebrate the debut of “Cold Tofu: The Early Years, 1981-1998.”

Cold Tofu was founded in 1981 by Irma Escamillia, Judy Momii, Denice Kumagai and Marilyn Tokuda and continues to share diverse voices and viewpoints on stage — all while making folks laugh.

Authors Kumagai and Tokuda explained that it took five years to bring the story together, gathering images, memories and stories. The book is filled with photos and video stills of the group’s performances.

Early members include Amy Hill, Joey Miyashima, Phil LaMarr, Jerry Tondo, Scott Nagatani, Jim MacNerland, Geoff Rivas, and Robert Covarrubias.

Tokuda shared the story of how they came up with the name of the comedy group during a get-together in Denise Iketani’s living room.

“Paul Chan said, ‘Cold Tofu.’ We said, ‘That’s it!’ Randy (Momii’s) logo, he designed that and we said, ‘That’s it!’ and we’re still using it today,” Tokuda.

Cold Tofu was the first comedy group that brought an Asian American perspective, and it has garnered a loyal fanbase. The book highlights memorable performances, reviews and remembrances from cast members.

Former member Patty Toy shares: “The world needs Cold Tofu as a way to see and hear the human experience through Asian American eyes and ears.”

Cold Tofu performed at the JANM Natsumatsuri Summer Festival in August. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

Cold Tofu continues to perform today, most recently at the JACL National Convention and the Japanese American National Museum’s Natsumatsuri Summer Festival.

Tokuda and Kumagai said they hope the book provides inspiration to young performers. They plan to donate copies to college theater departments.

“It still goes on, kids are still learning improv, that Asians can be funny without making us the butt of jokes,” Kumagai said.

Michael Palma, the new artistic director for Cold Tofu, said it was inspiring to know he is continuing the troupe’s legacy.

“It’s an honor. I really cherish and look back to the history and legacy of everybody who has come before myself and our current members. It truly is an honor to have it in a book to let the world know about the oldest Asian Improv group in the world. I’m so grateful and ecstatic to be here,” said Palma.

“Cold Tofu: The Early Years, 1981-1998” is available for $30 by visiting www.coldtofu.com/history or at the JANM Store.