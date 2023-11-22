Photo courtesy of Go Little Tokyo.

LOS ANGELES – Go Little Tokyo for the holidays to experience a season full of festive, family-friendly happenings in Downtown Los Angeles’ iconic, nearly 140-year-old neighborhood. Whether dining in or ordering catering from Little Tokyo’s beloved restaurants, browsing curated gift guides to discover one-of-a-kind gifts, checking off your list during the Holiday Hop shopping event, or capturing the perfect holiday moment in a photo with Shogun Santa, Go Little Tokyo, is set to spark for joy for visitors of all ages!

The holiday festivities begin with Little Tokyo’s Holiday Receipt Lucky Draw beginning Saturday, November 15. Through December 31, shoppers may submit receipts from any participating Little Tokyo business (Nov 15-Dec 31) for a chance to win a $50 gift card to a Little Tokyo small business of their choice. Every purchase at any Little Tokyo small business is a chance to win! Browse the Holiday Gift Guides to preview curated lists of Little Tokyo’s most unique gifts for everyone on your list.

Photo courtesy of Go Little Tokyo.

Add excitement to your holiday shopping experience during Little Tokyo’s Holiday HOP shopping event beginning Friday, December 1. Shoppers may pick up their Holiday Hop card at Little Tokyo’s Yoboseyo! Superette at 358 E. 2nd Street to collect stamps from participating dining and retail locations for the chance to win an exclusive Little Tokyo merchandise bag (valued at over $150) through December 16. Holiday Hop shoppers can visit as many participating businesses as they would like and submit their card via this form on the LittleTokyoLA.org website to enter the giveaway or submit their card in-person at the Go Little Tokyo Seasonal Pop-up on Saturday, December 16 from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. at the Far East Lounge located at 353 1st Street to submit their stamp card and spin the wheel for a guaranteed small prize.

Photo courtesy of Go Little Tokyo.

The holiday magic does not stop there, Shogun Santa will be in town and making a special visit to Little Tokyo Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Japanese Village Plaza, hosted by the Little Tokyo Business Association. Visit Little Tokyo to take in the beloved neighborhood’s magical atmosphere with twinkling lights and showstopping Christmas tree while snapping the perfect holiday photo with Shogun Santa, LA’s only known Asian Santa.

The Oshogatsu Festival in Little Tokyo. Photo courtesy of Go Little Tokyo.

Wrap up the holiday season on a high note by ushering in the 2024 new year, the Year of the Dragon, during Oshogatsu in Little Tokyo presented by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California on Sunday, January 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Weller Court and Japanese Village Plaza. One week later, on Sunday, January 7, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Japanese American National Museum will host its annual Oshogatsu Family Festival. Celebrate the first weekend of the new year by experiencing cultural performances, crafts, and activities for families and visitors of all ages in one of LA’s most historic neighborhoods.

For more information about the holidays in Little Tokyo, to browse Holiday Hop participating businesses and promotions, and to view the Little Tokyo Gift Guides, visit littletokyola.org/holidays.

ABOUT GO LITTLE TOKYO

Go Little Tokyo is a community-led effort aimed at highlighting the unique cultural programs, community events, and dining and shopping experiences found in Little Tokyo. As one of Los Angeles’ most vibrant cultural hubs, there is an abundance of destinations and landmarks in and around this historic walkable neighborhood and Go Little Tokyo will help you uncover them. Go Little Tokyo is a project produced by Little Tokyo Community Council (LTCC) and made possible with support from Metro. For more information, visit littletokyola.org/golittletokyo.