The entire “Kagura: Divine Tales from Japan” cast and production staff receive a standing ovation.

By ELLEN ENDO, Rafu Shimpo

Something delightful happened at the Aratani Theatre on Sunday afternoon when a kagura troupe from Kita-Hiroshima rolled into Little Tokyo at the behest of the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center and Nanka Hiroshima Kenjinkai of Southern California.

The artform combines traditional folk tales with a multi-faceted production featuring elaborate costumes, puppetry, swordplay, and even sleight of hand. Kagura, it turns out, is a bit of a specialty in Kita-Hiroshima, where there are 60 active Geihoku Kagura groups amid a population of only 18,000.

As kagura is meant to be interactive, audience members were invited to take pictures and otherwise dispense with live theatre etiquette by talking out loud to the onstage characters.

Underlying kagura stories is a love of nature. In the opening segment, “Momiji-gari,” two members of the Taira-no-Koremochi plan an excursion to view autumn leaves. When they arrive at their destination, they encounter three blood-thirsty demons.

Taira-no-Koremochi engage the demon sisters in battle.

The second half of the performance was devoted to “Yamata-no-Orochi,” the story of an eight-headed snake that has devoured seven of eight daughters belonging to an elderly couple. They have one daughter left, and it is up to Sudanoo-no-Mikoto, brother of the Sun Goddess, to try and save her.

The fast-paced Kita-Hiroshima kagura choreography is reminiscent of the Whirling Dervish style of dance and performed almost entirely by men.

By the end of the two-hour program, the audience showed their appreciation by giving the visiting performers a three-minute standing ovation.

Among the visitors was Mayor Hiroshi Mino of Kita-Hiroshima, who was presented with a certificate of recognition from the City of Los Angeles by JACCC President and CEO Patricia Wyatt.