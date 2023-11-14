July 7, 1947 – October 10, 2023

Craig Isobe, born in Los Angeles, passed away at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Torrance on October 10, 2023, at the age of 76. He is preceded in death by his parents, Takeo and Kikue Isobe; sisters, Donna Nagatani and Faye Isobe-Anderson. Craig is survived by his loving family: children, Lauryn (Darin) Kato, Kurt Isobe, and Kelyn Isobe; grandson, Jaden Kato; sister, Linda “Smak” Isobe-Nakaba; also cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 18, at 3 p.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 166th St., Gardena, CA 90247.

