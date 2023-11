Noboru Ogi, a 95-year-old, Gilroy, California-born, resident of Los Angeles, passed away on September 29, 2023.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Fumiyo Kazuyo Ogi; he is survived by his loving family: sons, Jeffrey (Alice) and Mitchell (Tammy) Ogi; daughter, Julie (Movses) Karakossian; 4 grandchildren, Sydney, Kayton, Ryland, Angelina; sibling, Yoneko Iwata and many nieces and nephews.

Private family funeral services were held on 10th, November 2023 at Nishi Buddhist Temple.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441