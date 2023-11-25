WASHINGTON — Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Manhattan Beach) issued the following statement Nov. 6 condemning Reps. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) and Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) for their statements and legislation targeting Palestinian civilians.

Rep. Ted Lieu

“Denying the humanity of civilians who are caught in the middle of war is morally repugnant. Reps. Brian Mast and Ryan Zinke’s dehumanization of Palestinian civilians epitomizes an abhorrent and inhumane worldview that I condemn in the strongest terms possible.

“Last week, Rep. Mast essentially claimed that there are no innocent Palestinians in Gaza. Not only is his statement a lie, it also would justify collective punishment, which is a war crime.

“As an Air Force JAG, I taught the Laws of Armed Conflict. Our military members are trained to follow the law of war and I am genuinely shocked that Rep. Mast — who served in our military — would make a morally reprehensible statement that basically allows the military to target civilians, which again is a war crime.

“In addition, Rep. Zinke’s repugnant bill attempting to ban all Palestinians from entering the United States, and to remove Palestinians, is shameful. This is Donald Trump’s Muslim an on steroids.

“The bill reflects the same un-American thinking that resulted in the tragic internment of civilians of Japanese ancestry by our country. The United States apologized for that gross violation of human dignity. We should not repeat the same mistake. Every person is entitled to fundamental human rights and the United States and its elected officials must uphold those values.

“Hamas is a genocidal, homicidal, religiously fanatical terrorist organization that must be dismantled. Palestinian civilians — including children — are civilians who must be protected under both American and international law. Both Reps. Mast and Zinke’s efforts last week attempt to hold an entire group of people accountable for the actions of a foreign terrorist group is morally wrong and should be condemned.”