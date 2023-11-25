Irene Hirano Inouye looks on as Vice President Joe Biden administers a ceremonial oath of office during a mock ceremony for her husband, Sen. Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii), in 2011 in the Old Senate Chamber.

On Friday, Dec. 1, the National Center for the Preservation of Democracy will be relaunched as the Daniel K. Inouye National Center for the Preservation of Democracy (Democracy Center).

The relaunch will include remarks by James E. Herr, director of the Democracy Center, and Bill T Fujioka, chair of the JANM Board of Trustees. Musical performances will be provided by L.A. Taiko Collective and Urban Voices.

An initiative of Japanese American National Museum, the revitalized Democracy Center builds on the original vision of Sen. Daniel K. Inouye (1924-2012) by examining issues around race, identity, and social justice; exploring the evolving idea of what democracy is and what it means to be an American; and urging the public and leaders to bring diverse communities together, advocate for positive change, and promote democracy.

Two of the flagship programs of the revitalized Democracy Center will be the Distinguished Lecture Series honoring the late Secretary of Transportation Norman Y. Mineta and the late Irene Hirano Inouye, with inaugural lectures in each series in January 2024 and Spring 2024 respectively.

“Sen. Daniel Inouye envisioned the Democracy Center as a place where people would gather to learn about the fragility of democracy and examine the constitutional rights and freedoms of all who live in the U.S. through the Japanese American experience,” said Ann Burroughs, president and CEO of JANM. “Above all, it should be a center that inspires all Americans to participate in the shaping of democracy. It goes hand-in-hand with our mission and willingness to speak out when civil rights are undermined, while at the same time, sharing the hard-fought lessons accrued from this history to shape a more just future.”

In conjunction with the relaunch, the Democracy Center brings “The Bias Inside Us,” a nationally touring exhibition about implicit bias, to JANM through Jan. 28, 2024. The exhibition examines the social science and psychology of implicit bias, its impact, and what people can do about it. Organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and hosted by the Democracy Center, the exhibition features compelling images, hands-on interactives, and powerful testimonials and videos that offer an opportunity to learn how to challenge bias in the world through awareness of one’s own bias.

“The Democracy Center envisions an enduring American democracy where all people understand their right and responsibility to participate,” said Herr. “Through public programs and initiatives like the Irene Yamamoto Arts Writers Fellowship, we can convene and educate people of all ages about democracy to transform attitudes, celebrate culture, and promote civic engagement. ‘The Bias Inside Us’ helps us all become aware of our own biases.

“In turn, we recognize their causes and how they impact our world view. With that new knowledge, we can then challenge ourselves to be more inclusive and mindful as we navigate intersectionality and tough conversations with our friends, family, and communities.”

1:30 p.m.: Ribbon-cutting and unveiling

2 p.m.: Program

3 p.m.: VIP reception

The Democracy Center is located at 100 N. Central Ave. (at First Street) in Little Tokyo.

For more information, email DemocracyCenter@janm.org or call (213) 830-1880.