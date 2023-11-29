Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, observed Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25 by visiting Venice Bakery & Restaurant. They were joined by Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Los Angeles) and SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman. “It was wonderful to visit Venice Bakery & Restaurant on Small Business Saturday as we honor the work that small business owners and employees are doing across the nation to grow our economy and support our communities,” Harris posted on X. “When we invest in small businesses, we invest in America.”