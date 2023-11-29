Yukuo Takenaka, president and CEO of Takenaka Partners and a board member of the Japan America Society of Southern California, passed away before dawn on Nov. 20 at the age of 81.

The JASCC said in a statement, “Yukuo was the president and CEO of Takenaka Partners, an investment banking and consulting firm. He was also a long-time corporate member and member of the Board of Directors of the Japan America Society of Southern California (JASSC) who was highly respected by his fellow board members.

“Yukuo Takenaka, who was known as YT, was a great asset to JASSC, spearheading membership campaigns to recruit new corporate members and offering ideas for our programs and events. His sage advice and wisdom will be deeply missed.

“YT’s commitment to and passion for JASSC stems from his very early career. Born in Japan, YT was a true pioneer and overcame challenges in an era when the opportunities for minorities were scarce. YT began his career at the Los Angeles office of KPMG, and through his persistence and dedication, YT established the KPMG U.S. Japanese Practice and rose to the rank of partner in eight years.

“YT often relayed how becoming a member of JASSC greatly helped his career and is fondly remembered by a board member/former chair for his comment that ‘We are all living the benefits of a strong relationship between the U.S. and Japan.’

“The Japan America Society of Southern California extends our deepest condolences to YT’s family, friends, colleagues, and associates. We are deeply grateful to YT for his contributions to JASSC and to the U.S.-Japan relationship.”

Takenaka Partners said in a statement, “A trailblazer in the world of global business, Yukuo’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment have left an indelible mark on our firm and the industry at large.

“Yukuo Takenaka … began his illustrious career at the Los Angeles office of KPMG … Through his persistence and dedication, he ascended the ranks swiftly, achieving the esteemed position of partner within just eight years.

“In 1989, Yukuo founded Takenaka Partners, a firm that has grown into a global force, offering a range of services from mergers and acquisitions to global strategy consulting.

“Yukuo’s impact extended beyond the boardroom, as he became a trusted advisor to Japanese companies seeking to expand internationally. His linguistic advantage and passion for globalization positioned him as the preferred investment banker for Japanese firms entering the U.S. market.

“He was not just a leader but a mentor, guiding CEOs and executives to adopt a global mindset and navigate the intricacies of cultural differences. His legacy lives on in the success stories of the companies he guided, the colleagues he inspired, and the bridges he built between nations.

“Takenaka Partners extends its deepest condolences to Yukuo’s family and friends. As we mourn the loss of a visionary leader, we also celebrate the enduring impact of his contributions to our firm and the global business community.”