Sammy Shinichi Kishimoto, 93-year-old, Van Nuys, Calif.-born, Nisei, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife, Chiyeko Kishimoto; son, Donald (Izumi) Kishimoto; grandchildren and other relatives.

Private services will be held at the Kishimoto residence at a later date.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449